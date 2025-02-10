Left Menu

Rising Aid Promises under Ladli Behna Yojana

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav promises an aid increase under the Ladli Behna Yojana from Rs 1,250 to Rs 3,000. However, opposition criticizes the plan as mere talk. Meanwhile, Yadav transferred substantial funds to beneficiaries and inaugurated new projects during an event in Dewas.

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced plans on Monday to incrementally raise the monthly aid under the Ladli Behna Yojana from the existing Rs 1,250 to Rs 3,000. The announcement was made during a significant function in Dewas.

Yadav's announcement included the transfer of Rs 1,553 crore into the accounts of 1.27 crore women beneficiaries of the scheme. Despite the government's promise, opposition leader and MP Congress president Jitu Patwari criticized the move, labeling it as repetitive rhetoric rather than concrete action.

During the same event, Yadav also disbursed Rs 337 crore to 56 lakh social security pension beneficiaries and Rs 1,624 crore to 81 lakh farmers, while marking the foundation of 53 new projects worth Rs 144.84 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

