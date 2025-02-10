Left Menu

Trio Arrested for Brazen Cab Driver Heist

Three men were arrested for robbing a cab driver in Gurugram. They attacked him when he asked them to disembark, stole his car and phone, and fled. The culprits were identified and detained by police, with past criminal records noted for one suspect. The stolen items were recovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 10-02-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 22:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Three men have been arrested for allegedly robbing a cab driver in Gurugram. They reportedly assaulted the driver, stole his vehicle and mobile phone, and then fled the scene, police confirmed.

The incident occurred after the driver accepted a Rapido app booking and picked up three passengers from Ashok Vihar Phase-3. Upon reaching Paras Society in Sector 106, the passengers attacked him, the victim reported.

Authorities apprehended the suspects—Deepak from Bhiwani, Rahul from Uttar Pradesh, and Suraj Kumar from Bihar—following an investigation. Suraj has a previous robbery charge. Stolen items were retrieved, and further questioning is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

