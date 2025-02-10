Italy's Decision Sparks Controversy: ICC Awaits Explanation on Libyan Case

The International Criminal Court has demanded Italy explain its decision to release a Libyan man suspected of heinous crimes instead of extraditing him to The Hague. Ossama Anjiem, also known as Ossama al-Masri, was arrested by Italian police but was sent back to Libya on military aircraft.

Italian Justice Minister Carlo Nordio defended the decision, citing flaws in the ICC's arrest warrant. Speaking to parliament, Nordio stated that the warrant's technical issues justified al-Masri's release. The ICC, however, declined to comment on these national judicial proceedings.

The case underscores Italy's intricate relationship with Libya, involving governmental alliances and energy interests. This situation exacerbates Italy's migration policy challenges, given the SDF's controversial role in Libya's post-Gadhafi civil conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)