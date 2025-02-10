Life Sentence for Lover's Murder: The Tragic Tale of Betrayal
A court in Odisha's Ganjam district sentenced Mithun Bisoi to life imprisonment for the murder of his girlfriend, Sangeeta Pradhan, in a crime related to theft of gold and silver ornaments valued at Rs 2 lakh. The body was discovered near Taptapani, leading to Bisoi's arrest.
- Country:
- India
An Odisha court has handed a life sentence to Mithun Bisoi for the murder of his girlfriend, Sangeeta Pradhan, in Ganjam district. The brutal crime was driven by greed, with Bisoi looting ornaments worth Rs 2 lakh.
Judge Rupashree Choudhury also imposed a Rs 10,000 fine on Bisoi, hailing from Sindurpur, as part of his punishment. The crime unfolded last August when Bisoi killed Pradhan using a stone, afterwards fleeing with her valuable ornaments.
The investigation by police led to Bisoi's arrest on August 8, following a complaint by Pradhan's father. The stolen items were later found buried in Dharampur, near the convict's village, further sealing his fate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
