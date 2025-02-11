Left Menu

Deportation Dilemma: India's Delicate Diplomatic Task

A recent deportation of Indian immigrants from the US sparked anxiety and anger in India. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor stressed the need for respectful treatment of deportees. The issue arose as Prime Minister Modi began a US visit, where diplomatic discussions may address these sensitive matters.

A recent deportation of Indian immigrants from the United States has triggered anxiety and anger in India, according to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. The incident demands a delicate diplomatic response from New Delhi to Washington, raising concerns over the treatment of deportees.

The matter came to the forefront as Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a two-nation tour, with a visit to the US. At the Foreign Correspondents' Club event, Tharoor addressed questions on various topics, including Modi's visit and the nuances of parliamentary democracy.

The deportation involved a US military aircraft bringing 104 illegal Indian immigrants to Amritsar, allegedly cuffed throughout the journey. Tharoor emphasized the importance of respectful treatment, arguing that deportees are not criminals and should not face mistreatment.

