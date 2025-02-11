Left Menu

Boston Activist Acquitted of Acting as Chinese Agent

A Boston man, Litang Liang, was acquitted of charges alleging he acted as an unregistered agent for China's government. The trial highlighted tensions between free speech and national security, focusing on Liang's activism related to Taiwan and his community involvement in Boston.

11-02-2025
In a notable legal case underscoring international tensions, a Boston man has been found not guilty of operating as an unregistered agent for the Chinese government. Litang Liang, 65, faced accusations in federal court of providing information on individuals and activist groups within the city's Chinese community.

The court case brought to surface issues of free speech and national security, as Liang, who is a China-born U.S. citizen, consistently denied the charges. His defense criticized the accusations as attempts to suppress free expression, particularly regarding his advocacy for Taiwan's reunification with China, aligning with China's official stance.

The verdict marks a significant moment in U.S.-China relations, especially concerning accusations against China-born American citizens. Prosecutors argued Liang was utilized by the Chinese authorities to report on pro-Taiwan activities within the local community, while his defense maintained the charges were baseless and intended to intimidate community activists.

