Manhattan Jury Backs Denmark in $2.1 Billion Tax Fraud Case

A federal jury in Manhattan has delivered a verdict favoring Denmark's tax authority, SKAT, in a significant civil trial concerning efforts to reclaim approximately $2.1 billion in allegedly fraudulent tax refunds.

This case is rooted in the contentious 'cum-ex' trading strategy, with British hedge fund trader Sanjay Shah pinpointed as the main perpetrator. He was sentenced to 12 years by a Danish court for orchestrating this intricate fraud.

Prosecutors argue that between 2012 and 2015, pension plans engaged in sham transactions aimed at extracting tax refunds on dividends they falsely claimed to have paid. The jury reached its decision after two days of deliberations following a trial that commenced on January 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)