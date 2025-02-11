Justice Sought: Shocking Incident in Koraput District
A 14-year-old tribal girl was allegedly raped by four youths in Odisha's Koraput district. The incident occurred during a village theatre visit. Police have detained the accused, and investigations led by Superintendent Rohit Varma are ongoing. The survivor has undergone a medical examination.
- Country:
- India
A disturbing incident unfolded in Odisha's Koraput district as a 14-year-old tribal girl was reportedly raped by four youths, police reported on Tuesday.
The crime took place on Saturday night when the girl attended a 'Jatra', a traditional village theatre, with her friends. She was abducted while stepping out and was taken to a nearby hillock, where the horror unfolded, a police officer stated.
After the accused fled, the girl returned home and told her parents, who later filed a First Information Report at the Laxmipur police station. The alleged perpetrators were apprehended in the Kashipur area of Rayagada district, and an investigation, led by Superintendent of Police Rohit Varma, is underway. The survivor has received medical care at the district headquarters hospital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Koraput
- Odisha
- tribal girl
- rape
- incident
- police
- arrest
- investigation
- justice
- Jatra
ALSO READ
Punjab Police Thwarts Major Crime with Arrests of Kaushal Chaudhary Gang Members
Punjab Police Foil Deadly Plot: Kaushal Chaudhary Gang Arrested
Delhi Police Crack Ghazipur Mystery: Two Arrested over Charred Body
ICC Seeks Arrest Warrants for Senior Taliban Leaders for Gender-Based Crimes Against Humanity
Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police Strike Major Blow to Smuggling Network