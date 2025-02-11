Justice Sought: Shocking Incident in Koraput District

A disturbing incident unfolded in Odisha's Koraput district as a 14-year-old tribal girl was reportedly raped by four youths, police reported on Tuesday.

The crime took place on Saturday night when the girl attended a 'Jatra', a traditional village theatre, with her friends. She was abducted while stepping out and was taken to a nearby hillock, where the horror unfolded, a police officer stated.

After the accused fled, the girl returned home and told her parents, who later filed a First Information Report at the Laxmipur police station. The alleged perpetrators were apprehended in the Kashipur area of Rayagada district, and an investigation, led by Superintendent of Police Rohit Varma, is underway. The survivor has received medical care at the district headquarters hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)