Left Menu

Justice Sought: Shocking Incident in Koraput District

A 14-year-old tribal girl was allegedly raped by four youths in Odisha's Koraput district. The incident occurred during a village theatre visit. Police have detained the accused, and investigations led by Superintendent Rohit Varma are ongoing. The survivor has undergone a medical examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Koraput(Odisha) | Updated: 11-02-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 13:42 IST
Justice Sought: Shocking Incident in Koraput District
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A disturbing incident unfolded in Odisha's Koraput district as a 14-year-old tribal girl was reportedly raped by four youths, police reported on Tuesday.

The crime took place on Saturday night when the girl attended a 'Jatra', a traditional village theatre, with her friends. She was abducted while stepping out and was taken to a nearby hillock, where the horror unfolded, a police officer stated.

After the accused fled, the girl returned home and told her parents, who later filed a First Information Report at the Laxmipur police station. The alleged perpetrators were apprehended in the Kashipur area of Rayagada district, and an investigation, led by Superintendent of Police Rohit Varma, is underway. The survivor has received medical care at the district headquarters hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

Optimizing Learning: Matching Child Skill with School Complexity for Better Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025