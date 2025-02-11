Major Powers Hesitant on AI Summit Declaration

The United States and Britain opted out of signing the Paris AI Summit's declaration, which emphasizes inclusive and sustainable artificial intelligence. The communique calls for AI that is open, inclusive, transparent, ethical, and secure, aligning with international frameworks.

Britain, whose Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesperson noted ongoing discussions, remains engaged in other initiatives and insists it will only endorse measures in line with national interests. The reasoning behind the U.S.'s decision to abstain remains unclear.

Meanwhile, the French government expressed optimism that additional nations might choose to align with the declaration shortly after the event, citing potential broader participation.

