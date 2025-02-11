Urgent Plea: Alon Ohel's Captivity and the Fight for Freedom

Captured in southern Israel by Hamas gunmen, Alon Ohel has spent over 500 days in Gaza tunnels. Isolated from light and receiving minimal sustenance, Ohel shared a birthday message with his sister through fellow captives. His mother, Idit Ohel, described her son's dire situation, longing for his safe return.

Conditions for hostages like Ohel have reportedly deteriorated following an Israeli military operation. Freed captives, appearing emaciated and pale, recounted tales of severe deprivation. As hostilities persist, the plight of hostages remains a significant concern, exacerbated by the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Alon's captivity underscores the complexity and human cost of the conflict. Efforts to secure his release continue amidst fragile ceasefire talks, with his family desperately seeking his return. The international community watches closely, hoping for a resolution that ends the suffering of those detained.

(With inputs from agencies.)