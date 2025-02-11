Left Menu

Indore's Hidden Rice Racket Busted

The Indore administration seized 400 quintals of rice meant for PDS from a private warehouse that was about to be sold illegally to Gujarat. The scheme involved buying rice cheaply from beneficiaries, selling it to middlemen, and then retailing it at a higher price.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 11-02-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 18:59 IST
Indore's crackdown on illicit activities took a significant step forward as authorities seized 400 quintals of rice originally meant for Public Distribution System (PDS) outlets. The raid targeted a private warehouse located on Indore-Ujjain Road, which stored the rice illegally.

District Food and Supply Controller M L Maru stated that the rice was close to being dispatched to Gujarat illegally. This operation interrupts a network where auto rickshaw drivers purchase rice from beneficiaries at low rates, passing it to middlemen who later sell it for substantial profits to traders.

Satish Agarwal and five alleged accomplices have been suspected of orchestrating this racket. Agarwal has previously faced charges for similar offenses under the Prevention of Black Marketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act, 1980. The investigation is ongoing, Maru confirmed.

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

