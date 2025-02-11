Indore's Hidden Rice Racket Busted
The Indore administration seized 400 quintals of rice meant for PDS from a private warehouse that was about to be sold illegally to Gujarat. The scheme involved buying rice cheaply from beneficiaries, selling it to middlemen, and then retailing it at a higher price.
Indore's crackdown on illicit activities took a significant step forward as authorities seized 400 quintals of rice originally meant for Public Distribution System (PDS) outlets. The raid targeted a private warehouse located on Indore-Ujjain Road, which stored the rice illegally.
District Food and Supply Controller M L Maru stated that the rice was close to being dispatched to Gujarat illegally. This operation interrupts a network where auto rickshaw drivers purchase rice from beneficiaries at low rates, passing it to middlemen who later sell it for substantial profits to traders.
Satish Agarwal and five alleged accomplices have been suspected of orchestrating this racket. Agarwal has previously faced charges for similar offenses under the Prevention of Black Marketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act, 1980. The investigation is ongoing, Maru confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
