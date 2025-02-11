Left Menu

Tragic Dual Suicide Highlights Debt Crisis in Maharashtra

A brother and sister in Maharashtra's Palghar district committed suicide due to overwhelming family debt. Their bodies were found in a Vasai housing complex with no suicide note. The police registered a case of accidental death, and family stress was noted as a significant factor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 11-02-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 19:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Palghar district, where a 40-year-old man and his sister allegedly took their own lives. The police revealed on Tuesday that the siblings, Hanumanat Sridhar Prasad and Yamuna, aged 45, were under immense stress from mounting family debts.

Their lifeless bodies were discovered in their Vasai housing complex flat on Monday afternoon. According to an official statement, the siblings consumed poison to end their lives. The police were unable to find a suicide note in the premises.

A case of accidental death has been registered. Family members disclosed that financial pressure had been a severe burden on the siblings, contributing to their drastic decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

