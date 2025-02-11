Tragic Dual Suicide Highlights Debt Crisis in Maharashtra
A brother and sister in Maharashtra's Palghar district committed suicide due to overwhelming family debt. Their bodies were found in a Vasai housing complex with no suicide note. The police registered a case of accidental death, and family stress was noted as a significant factor.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Palghar district, where a 40-year-old man and his sister allegedly took their own lives. The police revealed on Tuesday that the siblings, Hanumanat Sridhar Prasad and Yamuna, aged 45, were under immense stress from mounting family debts.
Their lifeless bodies were discovered in their Vasai housing complex flat on Monday afternoon. According to an official statement, the siblings consumed poison to end their lives. The police were unable to find a suicide note in the premises.
A case of accidental death has been registered. Family members disclosed that financial pressure had been a severe burden on the siblings, contributing to their drastic decision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- suicide
- Maharashtra
- Palghar
- debt
- stress
- Hanumanat Prasad
- Yamuna Vasai
- police
- accidental death
- Mumbai
ALSO READ
Safe Landing in Astrakhan: Pobeda Flight's Distress Averted
Tavasya SSF Secures Initial Close of 200 Crore Scheme for Distressed Assets
ARCs' Recovery Rates Surge: A Beacon of Hope for Stressed Assets
Economic Survey says insolvency law's deterrent effect has led thousands of debtors resolving distress in early stages.
Navigating Exam Stress: Insights from Nagaland's Education Secretary