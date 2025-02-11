Tragic Dual Suicide Highlights Debt Crisis in Maharashtra

A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Palghar district, where a 40-year-old man and his sister allegedly took their own lives. The police revealed on Tuesday that the siblings, Hanumanat Sridhar Prasad and Yamuna, aged 45, were under immense stress from mounting family debts.

Their lifeless bodies were discovered in their Vasai housing complex flat on Monday afternoon. According to an official statement, the siblings consumed poison to end their lives. The police were unable to find a suicide note in the premises.

A case of accidental death has been registered. Family members disclosed that financial pressure had been a severe burden on the siblings, contributing to their drastic decision.

