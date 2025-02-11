Left Menu

Tragic Accident: Three Lives Lost in Butibori

A tragic accident occurred in Butibori where a speeding car plunged into a roadside well, claiming three lives. The victims, identified as Suraj Chavan, Saajan Chavan, and Sandip Chavan, drowned as they were trapped in the vehicle. The car was later retrieved by a fire brigade team, and investigations are ongoing.

In a tragic incident in Butibori, three individuals lost their lives when their car crashed into a roadside well. The vehicle appeared to have been traveling at high speed, causing it to break through the protective wall surrounding the well.

The victims, identified as Suraj Chavan, his brother Saajan Chavan, and their friend Sandip Chavan, were unable to escape the submerged car and tragically drowned. All three were local residents.

A team from the fire brigade promptly arrived at the scene, successfully retrieving the car from the well. Authorities have launched a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.

