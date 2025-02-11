Tragic Accident: Three Lives Lost in Butibori

In a tragic incident in Butibori, three individuals lost their lives when their car crashed into a roadside well. The vehicle appeared to have been traveling at high speed, causing it to break through the protective wall surrounding the well.

The victims, identified as Suraj Chavan, his brother Saajan Chavan, and their friend Sandip Chavan, were unable to escape the submerged car and tragically drowned. All three were local residents.

A team from the fire brigade promptly arrived at the scene, successfully retrieving the car from the well. Authorities have launched a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.

