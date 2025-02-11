Left Menu

International Crackdown: Phobos Ransomware Network Dismantled

Four Russian nationals linked to Phobos ransomware were arrested, thanks to a Europol-led operation involving 14 countries. This effort weakened the 8Base ransomware group and involved takedowns of 27 servers. Key arrests in South Korea and Italy further disrupted the cybercriminal network targeting small and medium businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 11-02-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 20:13 IST
In a significant blow to cybercriminal activities, four Russian nationals suspected of utilizing the Phobos ransomware to extort victims in Europe and beyond have been apprehended. This comes as a result of a coordinated operation led by Europol, involving law enforcement agencies from 14 different countries.

The operation, which resulted in the takedown of 27 servers, targets the 8Base ransomware group. The crackdown allowed authorities to alert over 400 companies worldwide to potential or ongoing ransomware threats. This strategic move follows noteworthy arrests that have continuously weakened the network's operation.

Notably, in June 2024, authorities arrested a Phobos administrator in South Korea, who was later extradited to the United States for prosecution. Additionally, the arrest of a key affiliate in Italy in 2023 under a French warrant further crippled the operation. Phobos ransomware has been predominantly used to attack small to medium-sized enterprises, exploiting their often limited cybersecurity measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

