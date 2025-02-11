Left Menu

Turkey Opens Trade Door to Post-Assad Syria

Turkey has removed trade restrictions with Syria, aiming to boost commerce after Bashar al-Assad's fall. The Turkish trade ministry announced that goods exchanged between the two countries will now face the same conditions as other nations. Ankara seeks to rebuild relations with Syria's new administration.

In a significant policy shift, Turkey has lifted its trade and transit restrictions with Syria. The Turkish trade ministry confirmed this action on Tuesday, suggesting a renewed economic collaboration with its southern neighbor following the departure of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad.

The decision means that goods exported to or imported from Syria, as well as those passing through Syrian borders, will now be regulated under the same conditions applicable to other nations. This marks an end to the embargo that was in place since the onset of the Syrian civil war in 2011.

Turkish firms are preparing for a surge in business opportunities in Syria, with negotiations to review customs tariffs and potentially reinstate a free trade agreement. The move symbolizes Ankara's intention to work closely with Syria's new government and bolster economic ties across the border.

