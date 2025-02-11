Aid Freeze Threatens Lives in Somali Camps

In the sweltering heat of a makeshift camp on the outskirts of Somalia's capital, thousands of internally displaced people are grappling with uncertainty after U.S. President Donald Trump froze a substantial portion of foreign aid, leaving them in dire straits for food and medication.

The 90-day freeze, effective after Trump's January 20 executive order, is threatening to dismantle the humanitarian aid economy essential for the survival of Somalia's displaced population, which is heavily reliant on foreign assistance.

Somalia's dependence on aid is profound, especially for 3 million displaced by conflict and natural disasters. The U.S. traditionally leads in global aid, but the suspension has left crucial programmes by groups like USAID in limbo, affecting basic services like sanitation and emergency nutrition.

(With inputs from agencies.)