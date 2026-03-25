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Color-Coded Clarity: Simplifying Nutritional Labels to Tackle India's Health Crisis

Rajya Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan has urged for better nutritional labeling on packaged foods to address health issues like diabetes and obesity. She advocates for a user-friendly, color-coded system on the front of packages to help consumers make healthier choices, aligning with WHO guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 15:29 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 15:29 IST
Color-Coded Clarity: Simplifying Nutritional Labels to Tackle India's Health Crisis
Ranjeet Ranjan
  • Country:
  • India

In an urgent appeal to combat rising health concerns, Rajya Sabha Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan has called on the government to implement prominent nutritional labeling on packaged foods. Addressing the issue during Zero Hour, Ranjan stressed the need for clear, color-coded information on sugar, salt, and additives to guide consumer choices.

The alarming statistics shared by Ranjan underscore the magnitude of the crisis, with approximately 100 million people in India suffering from diabetes according to the Indian Council of Medical Research, and one in four adults grappling with obesity as per the National Family Health Survey. She criticized existing nutritional labels for being confusing and often hidden in small print.

Ranjeet Ranjan insists that a straightforward color-coded warning system, showing nutrients in red, yellow, or green based on quantity, could simplify consumer understanding and align with World Health Organization recommendations. She pressed for governmental policy change to make such labeling mandatory, aiming for greater transparency and improved public health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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