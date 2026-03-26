S CUBE Capital Dominates Asia Pacific Fixed Income Markets

S CUBE Capital's Fixed Income Tactical Opportunities Fund II clinched the top spot for USD fixed income funds, as per Bloomberg's recent rankings. The fund, managed by the Singapore-based company, registered a staggering 12.44% return over the past year, outshining renowned global firms such as Goldman Sachs and HSBC.

This accolade marks S CUBE's second acknowledgment in three years, highlighting the firm's strategic excellence in global credit markets. Their focus on high-quality bonds with significant investment in Indian credits has been pivotal in their impressive performance, showcasing confidence in India's economic trajectory.

Amidst geopolitical tensions and a shifting macroeconomic environment, S CUBE continues to draw strong investor interest. The fund's strategic positioning anticipates shifts towards public credit strategies, supported by an expected dovish turn from the US Federal Reserve and rising private credit market stress.

(With inputs from agencies.)