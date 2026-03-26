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Metformin's Hidden Brain Pathway: A New Era in Diabetes Treatment

A groundbreaking study reveals that metformin, a longstanding diabetes treatment, influences brain pathways to regulate blood sugar. Researchers found that suppressing Rap1 protein activity in the brain enhances metformin's effectiveness. This discovery could lead to new diabetes treatments targeting brain pathways.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 16:58 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 16:58 IST
Metformin's Hidden Brain Pathway: A New Era in Diabetes Treatment
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A recent study has revealed an unexpected connection between metformin, a cornerstone treatment for diabetes, and the brain, offering fresh insights into blood sugar regulation. For over six decades, metformin has been primarily associated with reducing glucose output through the liver, with some effects noted in the gut.

However, research conducted by Makoto Fukuda and his team at Baylor College of Medicine highlights the central role the brain plays in this process, particularly focusing on the protein Rap1 found in the ventromedial hypothalamus. This region is crucial for regulating satiety and glucose sensing.

The findings showed that suppressing Rap1 significantly enhanced metformin's ability to lower blood sugar in diabetic models, pointing towards the brain as a promising target for future diabetes therapies. These insights challenge the traditional understanding of how diabetes medications function and pave the way for more targeted treatments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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