EU Lawmakers Back Controversial Migrant 'Return Hubs'

In a contentious decision, European lawmakers voted Thursday to create new migrant detention centers outside of the European Union, known as 'return hubs.' The measure passed by a margin of 389-206 votes, with 32 abstentions.

The passage saw an unusual alliance between right-wing parties and far-right factions, who had previously been at odds. Left and centrist parties unified in opposition. The new legislation allows any EU nation to negotiate, either independently or in small alliances, for deporting migrants to external facilities yet to be constructed.

Several European countries, including Greece, Germany, the Netherlands, Austria, and Denmark, have already started talks, primarily with African governments, to establish these sites. While far-right parties in Europe laud the deportation policies of former US President Donald Trump, human rights organizations warn about the erosion of legal protections for migrants and report illegal, violent pushbacks at EU borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)