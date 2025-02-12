Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: M23 Rebels Threaten to Advance on Bukavu

The M23 armed group threatens to advance on Bukavu in the Democratic Republic of Congo amidst escalating tensions. The Congolese government refuses direct talks, aiming for a peace process with regional leaders. As military actions continue, the region faces fears of a broader conflict involving multiple countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-02-2025 00:18 IST | Created: 12-02-2025 00:18 IST
The Rwandan-backed M23 armed group has threatened to advance toward the provincial capital of Bukavu in the Democratic Republic of Congo, warning of a 'dangerously deteriorating' situation. Despite calls for direct talks with the rebels, the Congolese government has dismissed such a dialogue.

The potential capture of Bukavu would signify a significant territorial gain for M23, undermining Kinshasa's influence in eastern Congo after the fall of Goma. The situation risks escalating into a broader conflict, with reports of additional troop mobilizations near the Congo-Rwanda border.

The Congolese army, backed by Burundian forces, braces for further fighting, facing accusations of looting and misconduct among its ranks. The U.N. calls for a peaceful resolution while monitoring the displacement crisis in Goma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

