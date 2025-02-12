Tensions Escalate: M23 Rebels Threaten to Advance on Bukavu

The Rwandan-backed M23 armed group has threatened to advance toward the provincial capital of Bukavu in the Democratic Republic of Congo, warning of a 'dangerously deteriorating' situation. Despite calls for direct talks with the rebels, the Congolese government has dismissed such a dialogue.

The potential capture of Bukavu would signify a significant territorial gain for M23, undermining Kinshasa's influence in eastern Congo after the fall of Goma. The situation risks escalating into a broader conflict, with reports of additional troop mobilizations near the Congo-Rwanda border.

The Congolese army, backed by Burundian forces, braces for further fighting, facing accusations of looting and misconduct among its ranks. The U.N. calls for a peaceful resolution while monitoring the displacement crisis in Goma.

