Lok Sabha's 31-Member Committee to Revise Income Tax Bill

The Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Om Birla, has established a 31-member Select Committee to evaluate the new Income Tax Bill. The committee, chaired by BJP's Baijayant Panda, is tasked with delivering a report by the beginning of the next parliamentary session.

This decision follows Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's introduction of the bill in the Lok Sabha, after which she encouraged Birla to dispatch the draft legislation to a House committee for detailed review.

The proposed legislation aims to replace complicated tax terminologies like 'assessment year' and 'previous year' with more straightforward terms such as 'tax year,' thereby streamlining the language used.

