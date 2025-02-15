Gambling Bust at Mystique Valley: 18 Arrested, Cash and Liquor Seized

In a significant crackdown, Nashik rural police apprehended 18 individuals for their involvement in alleged gambling activities at a villa near Igatpuri.

The raid, carried out at New York villa in Mystique Valley, resulted in the seizure of Indian and Nepalese currency notes, as well as a significant cache of liquor.

The arrested individuals, hailing from Mumbai and Thane, now face charges under the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act and the Maharashtra Prohibition Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)