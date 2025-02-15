Gambling Bust at Mystique Valley: 18 Arrested, Cash and Liquor Seized
Police raided a villa in Nashik's Igatpuri, arresting 18 individuals for gambling. Seized items included Indian and Nepalese currency and liquor. The property, owned by a Mumbai resident, held cash and vehicles. Charges were filed under Maharashtra's gambling and prohibition laws.
Nashik | Updated: 15-02-2025 18:39 IST
In a significant crackdown, Nashik rural police apprehended 18 individuals for their involvement in alleged gambling activities at a villa near Igatpuri.
The raid, carried out at New York villa in Mystique Valley, resulted in the seizure of Indian and Nepalese currency notes, as well as a significant cache of liquor.
The arrested individuals, hailing from Mumbai and Thane, now face charges under the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act and the Maharashtra Prohibition Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
