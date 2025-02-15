Left Menu

Gambling Bust at Mystique Valley: 18 Arrested, Cash and Liquor Seized

Police raided a villa in Nashik's Igatpuri, arresting 18 individuals for gambling. Seized items included Indian and Nepalese currency and liquor. The property, owned by a Mumbai resident, held cash and vehicles. Charges were filed under Maharashtra's gambling and prohibition laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 15-02-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 18:39 IST
Gambling Bust at Mystique Valley: 18 Arrested, Cash and Liquor Seized
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, Nashik rural police apprehended 18 individuals for their involvement in alleged gambling activities at a villa near Igatpuri.

The raid, carried out at New York villa in Mystique Valley, resulted in the seizure of Indian and Nepalese currency notes, as well as a significant cache of liquor.

The arrested individuals, hailing from Mumbai and Thane, now face charges under the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act and the Maharashtra Prohibition Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025