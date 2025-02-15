Left Menu

U.S. Quest for European Security Contributions for Ukraine

The U.S. has approached European nations with a diplomatic demarche to discuss potential security guarantees for Ukraine. Four European sources revealed that the document, querying possible troop contributions and other support options, was sent earlier this week. The U.S. State Department has yet to comment.

Updated: 15-02-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 21:21 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

The United States has issued a diplomatic demarche to European capitals, seeking their input on what security guarantees they might offer Ukraine, according to four European sources cited on Saturday.

The diplomatic document includes inquiries about potential future troop contributions, with two sources confirming its dispatch earlier this week.

The U.S. State Department has not provided any immediate commentary on the matter.

