Ukraine and China Discuss Path to Peace at Munich Conference
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and President Zelenskiy’s chief of staff met with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Munich Security Conference. They discussed Ukraine's vision for peace and bilateral trade. Peace talks with Russia will start soon, involving U.S. officials but not the EU.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, engaged in discussions with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi to outline Kyiv's strategic peace path amid ongoing conflicts. The meeting took place during the Munich Security Conference.
Sybiha highlighted the emphasis on mutual respect for territorial integrity and the exploration of increased bilateral trade relations. He articulated Ukraine's comprehensive vision for establishing a lasting peace, while excluding European officials from the impending peace talks.
China's Wang Yi stressed the need for inclusive peace negotiations, urging all involved parties, especially Europe, to participate. The dialogue focused on fostering cooperation and enduring peace prospects for Ukraine, with input from U.S. officials anticipated in the negotiations.
