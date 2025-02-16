Islamic State Evolution: From Defeat to Global Threat
The Islamic State (IS) is striving to regain influence worldwide after its downfall in Syria and Iraq. The group has inspired attacks in the West, the Middle East, and Africa. Despite heavy military losses, IS has adapted tactics, forming sleeper cells and gaining footholds in places like Afghanistan.
The Islamic State, notorious for its draconian governance in Syria and Iraq, is making strides to reposition itself as a significant threat globally, according to recent intelligence reports.
The militant group, although largely dismantled following a U.S.-led coalition offensive, has inspired attacks across Europe, America, and Asia, notably with its Afghan branch, ISIS-K, calling for lone wolf strikes.
In Africa, IS-linked factions continue to perpetrate violence, exploiting regional instabilities to expand influence. Despite setbacks, experts warn of IS's potential to reignite insurgencies, underlining the group's persistence and adaptability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Islamic State
- ISIS
- Middle East
- terrorism
- lone wolf
- attacks
- Syria
- Iraq
- Africa
- jihadist
ALSO READ
Turkey Intensifies Strikes on Kurdish Militants in Northern Syria
Escalating Tensions: Drone Attacks in Belgorod Region
Ukraine: UNICEF alarmed over incessant attacks devastating young lives
Russia Negotiates Strategic Military Presence in Syria
Tragic Bomb Explosion Claims Lives of Agricultural Workers in Northern Syria