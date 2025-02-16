Left Menu

Islamic State Evolution: From Defeat to Global Threat

The Islamic State (IS) is striving to regain influence worldwide after its downfall in Syria and Iraq. The group has inspired attacks in the West, the Middle East, and Africa. Despite heavy military losses, IS has adapted tactics, forming sleeper cells and gaining footholds in places like Afghanistan.

16-02-2025
The Islamic State, notorious for its draconian governance in Syria and Iraq, is making strides to reposition itself as a significant threat globally, according to recent intelligence reports.

The militant group, although largely dismantled following a U.S.-led coalition offensive, has inspired attacks across Europe, America, and Asia, notably with its Afghan branch, ISIS-K, calling for lone wolf strikes.

In Africa, IS-linked factions continue to perpetrate violence, exploiting regional instabilities to expand influence. Despite setbacks, experts warn of IS's potential to reignite insurgencies, underlining the group's persistence and adaptability.

