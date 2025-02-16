Islamic State Evolution: From Defeat to Global Threat

The Islamic State, notorious for its draconian governance in Syria and Iraq, is making strides to reposition itself as a significant threat globally, according to recent intelligence reports.

The militant group, although largely dismantled following a U.S.-led coalition offensive, has inspired attacks across Europe, America, and Asia, notably with its Afghan branch, ISIS-K, calling for lone wolf strikes.

In Africa, IS-linked factions continue to perpetrate violence, exploiting regional instabilities to expand influence. Despite setbacks, experts warn of IS's potential to reignite insurgencies, underlining the group's persistence and adaptability.

