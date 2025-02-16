Left Menu

West Bengal STF Cracks Down on Illegal Ammunition Network

The West Bengal Special Task Force arrested five individuals in connection with the seizure of a large quantity of ammunition in South 24 Parganas district. The operation uncovered 190 cartridges and weapons, leading to the questioning of a shop owner in Kolkata. Further investigations are ongoing.

Updated: 16-02-2025 21:21 IST
The West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) has arrested five individuals linked to a significant ammunition seizure, an official reported on Sunday.

Conducted in Jibantala, South 24 Parganas, the operation recovered 190 cartridges, a double-barrel gun, and more, signaling a disturbing illegal trade network.

Authorities summoned a Kolkata-based firearm shop owner for questioning in connection to the case, as the probe suggests broader involvement of similar establishments across West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

