West Bengal STF Cracks Down on Illegal Ammunition Network
The West Bengal Special Task Force arrested five individuals in connection with the seizure of a large quantity of ammunition in South 24 Parganas district. The operation uncovered 190 cartridges and weapons, leading to the questioning of a shop owner in Kolkata. Further investigations are ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-02-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 21:21 IST
- India
The West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) has arrested five individuals linked to a significant ammunition seizure, an official reported on Sunday.
Conducted in Jibantala, South 24 Parganas, the operation recovered 190 cartridges, a double-barrel gun, and more, signaling a disturbing illegal trade network.
Authorities summoned a Kolkata-based firearm shop owner for questioning in connection to the case, as the probe suggests broader involvement of similar establishments across West Bengal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
