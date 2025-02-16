Family Tragedy: Brother and Cousin Commit Public Murder
A 24-year-old man in Medchal was murdered in public by his brother and cousin. Despite warnings about his behavior towards their mother, the victim did not change, leading to his stabbing. The perpetrators are currently absconding, and police are investigating.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-02-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 21:48 IST
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident in Medchal, a 24-year-old man was brutally murdered in public view by his brother and cousin.
According to police reports, the victim, known for his abusive behavior towards his mother, was stabbed multiple times after he failed to change his ways.
The suspects remain at large as authorities continue their search, with further investigations underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- medchal
- murder
- public
- brother
- cousin
- police
- investigation
- absconding
- crime
- stabbing
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Double Murder Suspect Captured After Intense Police Encounter
Five persons killed, several injured as bus carrying pilgrims falls into gorge in Gujarat's Dang district: Police.
Mysterious Illness Sparks Urgent Investigation in Jammu's Rajouri District
Pune Police Crack Down on MPSC Exam Scam
Delhi Police Nab Notorious 'Makora' Gang Member with Deadly Arsenal