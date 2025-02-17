Jaishankar Strengthens India's Diplomatic Ties at Indian Ocean Conference
During the 8th Indian Ocean Conference in Oman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in bilateral discussions with foreign ministers from several countries, focusing on trade, investment, and energy security. The minister highlighted India's strategic importance in the Indian Ocean region and celebrated 70 years of diplomatic relations with Oman.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, while attending the 8th Indian Ocean Conference in Muscat, held comprehensive discussions with his Omani counterpart, Badr Albusaidi, to bolster cooperation in trade, investment, and energy security.
Jaishankar also met with foreign ministers from Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Iran, Bhutan, Brunei, and Mauritius. These meetings centered on enhancing bilateral ties and regional collaboration.
The conference celebrated the 70-year diplomatic relationship between India and Oman. Jaishankar emphasized India's vital role in the Indian Ocean, urging nations to collaborate for regional security, development, and prosperity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
