Jaishankar Strengthens India's Diplomatic Ties at Indian Ocean Conference

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muscat | Updated: 17-02-2025 00:21 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 00:21 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
  • Oman

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, while attending the 8th Indian Ocean Conference in Muscat, held comprehensive discussions with his Omani counterpart, Badr Albusaidi, to bolster cooperation in trade, investment, and energy security.

Jaishankar also met with foreign ministers from Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Iran, Bhutan, Brunei, and Mauritius. These meetings centered on enhancing bilateral ties and regional collaboration.

The conference celebrated the 70-year diplomatic relationship between India and Oman. Jaishankar emphasized India's vital role in the Indian Ocean, urging nations to collaborate for regional security, development, and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

