Zelenskiy's Strategic UAE Visit: Hope for Captives and Economic Boost

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited the United Arab Emirates to discuss the return of Ukrainian captives and explore investment opportunities. The UAE has been instrumental in facilitating the return of Ukrainians deported to Russia. Zelenskiy aimed to bolster homecoming efforts and enhance economic ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 01:55 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 01:55 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made a significant visit to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday. Announced via his Telegram channel, the visit followed the Munich Security Conference.

Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of securing the return of Ukrainians from captivity, stressing that many of the captives had been taken to Russia during the ongoing conflict.

Additionally, the Ukrainian leader highlighted the need to discuss investment opportunities, seeking to strengthen economic ties. The UAE has previously played a pivotal role in facilitating the return of deported Ukrainians, including children.

