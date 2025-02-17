Ukraine Defends Capital Amid Overnight Drone Assault

In a bid to protect Ukraine's capital, air defense units scrambled to repel a nocturnal Russian drone attack. Kyiv's military administration confirmed the aggressive engagement.

Residents have been advised to exercise caution in light of the ongoing tension, a message conveyed by military chief Timur Tkachenko.

Tkachenko reached out to the population through the Telegram app, highlighting the grave nature of the situation and the need for public vigilance.

