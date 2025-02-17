Left Menu

Ukraine Defends Capital Amid Overnight Drone Assault

Ukraine's air defense forces engaged in repelling a Russian drone attack targeting Kyiv on a recent night. The capital's military administration urged residents to stay safe, as relayed by their chief, Timur Tkachenko, via Telegram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 04:16 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 04:16 IST
Ukraine Defends Capital Amid Overnight Drone Assault

In a bid to protect Ukraine's capital, air defense units scrambled to repel a nocturnal Russian drone attack. Kyiv's military administration confirmed the aggressive engagement.

Residents have been advised to exercise caution in light of the ongoing tension, a message conveyed by military chief Timur Tkachenko.

Tkachenko reached out to the population through the Telegram app, highlighting the grave nature of the situation and the need for public vigilance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025