Iran's Nuclear Resolve Faces Western Opposition

Iran remains steadfast in its nuclear program, as affirmed by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei. Despite U.S. and Israeli opposition, Iran insists its activities are compliant with the Non-Proliferation Treaty. Israel and the U.S. continue to challenge Iran's regional influence and nuclear ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 13:46 IST
Iran is standing firm on its nuclear programme, according to its foreign ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei. This assertion comes amid promises from Israel and the U.S. to counteract Iran's nuclear efforts.

Esmaeil Baghaei emphasized that Iran's nuclear activities are peaceful and compliant with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, a stance Iran has maintained over the past three decades.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after meeting U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Jerusalem, stressed the determination to counter Iran's regional influence, which Rubio described as central to regional instability and violence.

