Starmer Calls for Unified European Defense in Face of 'Generational Challenge'

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasizes the need for Europe to increase defense spending amid national security challenges. Amid talks to end the Ukraine war, Starmer suggests British troops may aid Ukraine if supported with U.S. security guarantees. European leaders convene in Paris to discuss the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 19:26 IST
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has issued a call to action for Europe to bolster its defense spending in the face of what he describes as a 'generational challenge' to national security.

As European leaders prepare for a critical meeting in Paris to address U.S. President Donald Trump's initiative to end Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia, Starmer stressed the importance of a united European front, stating the security concern is not isolated to Ukraine but impacts the entire continent.

Starmer expressed the United Kingdom's readiness to deploy peacekeeping troops to Ukraine, contingent upon a U.S. security guarantee. The nature of U.S. involvement will be a focal point in Starmer's upcoming Washington meeting with Trump, underscoring Europe's required increased defense investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

