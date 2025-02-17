Amit Shah to Assess New Criminal Laws in J&K Amidst Key Leadership

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will conduct a significant review meeting regarding the implementation of new criminal laws in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, sources revealed. The meeting will see the participation of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, among other officials.

Despite law and order being managed by the central government post the division of the former state into two Union territories—Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh—Abdullah is a key invitee. This indicates the importance of collaboration in the legal transition.

The new laws, replacing the colonial Indian Penal Code and similar acts, took effect on July 1 of last year. Shah has previously overseen their application in other major states, ensuring consistency in legal reforms across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)