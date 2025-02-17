Calls for Compensation Grow Amid Stray Dog Attacks in Tamil Nadu
AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami urges the Tamil Nadu government to compensate livestock farmers in Tirupur and Erode for goat deaths caused by stray dogs. BJP warns of protests if compensation isn't provided. Stray dog attacks threaten the livelihood of local farmers, necessitating urgent action.
AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami has called on the Tamil Nadu government to offer compensation to livestock farmers in Tirupur and Erode following deadly attacks by stray dogs. The incidents have resulted in the death of numerous goats, severely affecting local farmers whose primary livelihood is sheep rearing.
The BJP's farmers wing, led by GK Nagaraj, warned that they would initiate widespread protests if timely compensation was not delivered. Both children and the elderly also face threats from the stray dog menace, prompting demands for effective countermeasures from authorities.
The BJP claims the state is ignoring the issue, despite central funding allocated for controlling stray dog populations through sterilization and immunization. Allegations against police misconduct during farmer protests further exacerbate tensions as communities seek justice and relief.
(With inputs from agencies.)
