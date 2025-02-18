Left Menu

Mass Resignations Shake New York Mayor's Administration Amid Controversy

Four deputy mayors in New York are reportedly set to resign following the Justice Department's decision to drop charges against Mayor Eric Adams. Adams, under pressure due to his alleged connections with Trump's policies and facing a criminal indictment, conducted a meeting urging his deputies to reconsider.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 00:34 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 00:34 IST
Mass Resignations Shake New York Mayor's Administration Amid Controversy
Eric Adams

Four deputies to New York Mayor Eric Adams are reportedly planning to resign, signaling a loss of support for the mayor amid ongoing controversies. The wave of resignations follows a controversial Justice Department decision to attempt dropping criminal charges against Adams, which cited his sympathetic stance on Trump's immigration policy.

Reports by WNBC and the New York Times suggest that the resignations could potentially undermine Adams' administration. While Adams' office has yet to confirm these reports, sources indicate that a Zoom meeting took place over the weekend where three deputy mayors expressed their intent to resign.

First Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer, Deputy Mayor for Operations Meera Joshi, and Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Anne Williams-Isom, along with Chauncey Parker, deputy mayor overseeing public safety, are reportedly considering this action. These developments add pressure on Adams, who is already facing a five-count indictment related to Turkish ties, charges from which he maintains his innocence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025