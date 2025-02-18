Mass Resignations Shake New York Mayor's Administration Amid Controversy

Four deputies to New York Mayor Eric Adams are reportedly planning to resign, signaling a loss of support for the mayor amid ongoing controversies. The wave of resignations follows a controversial Justice Department decision to attempt dropping criminal charges against Adams, which cited his sympathetic stance on Trump's immigration policy.

Reports by WNBC and the New York Times suggest that the resignations could potentially undermine Adams' administration. While Adams' office has yet to confirm these reports, sources indicate that a Zoom meeting took place over the weekend where three deputy mayors expressed their intent to resign.

First Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer, Deputy Mayor for Operations Meera Joshi, and Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Anne Williams-Isom, along with Chauncey Parker, deputy mayor overseeing public safety, are reportedly considering this action. These developments add pressure on Adams, who is already facing a five-count indictment related to Turkish ties, charges from which he maintains his innocence.

(With inputs from agencies.)