Tragic Civilian Casualties in Nigerian Airstrikes

Nigeria's northwest witnessed dire consequences after government airstrikes aimed at rebels resulted in civilian fatalities, following an attack on a police division.

The Nigerian air force has not yet disclosed the number of civilian casualties in the Safana area of Katsina state. Spokesperson Olusola Akinboyewa expressed concern over the civilian losses and announced an ongoing investigation.

This recent airstrike, which Amnesty International claims killed at least 10 people, underscores a troubling pattern of human rights violations in the region. This marks the second airstrike with civilian casualties in northwestern Nigeria in 2023, highlighting transparency issues and the urgency for independent investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)