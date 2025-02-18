Tragic Civilian Casualties in Nigerian Airstrikes
Government airstrikes in Nigeria's northwest targeted rebels after a police division attack, resulting in civilian deaths. Amnesty International reported at least 10 casualties, urging an independent investigation. This incident follows previous civilian casualties in military operations, highlighting concerns over transparency and human rights violations.
- Country:
- Nigeria
Nigeria's northwest witnessed dire consequences after government airstrikes aimed at rebels resulted in civilian fatalities, following an attack on a police division.
The Nigerian air force has not yet disclosed the number of civilian casualties in the Safana area of Katsina state. Spokesperson Olusola Akinboyewa expressed concern over the civilian losses and announced an ongoing investigation.
This recent airstrike, which Amnesty International claims killed at least 10 people, underscores a troubling pattern of human rights violations in the region. This marks the second airstrike with civilian casualties in northwestern Nigeria in 2023, highlighting transparency issues and the urgency for independent investigations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Crisis Talks on Goma: U.N. to Address Human Rights Violations
Amnesty International Condemns Trump's Proposal on Gaza
Outcry Over Escalating Human Rights Violations in Balochistan
Escalating Crisis in Eastern Congo: UN Warns of Worsening Human Rights Violations
UN Uncovers Human Rights Violations by Former Bangladeshi Government