Youth Sentenced to Two Decades for Heinous Crime Against Minor

A POCSO court sentenced a youth to 20 years in jail for raping a three-year-old after determining he understood the crime's nature. Despite being a minor, his trial was held in a regular court due to the severity of the crime, resulting in a conviction under the IPC and POCSO Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 18-02-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 21:29 IST
A POCSO court has handed down a 20-year jail sentence to a youth for the rape of a three-year-old girl. The decision, reached by Judge Vijendra Tripathi, includes a Rs 1 lakh fine to be paid to the survivor.

In the event of non-payment, an additional three-month term will be imposed. Although the perpetrator was a minor at the time of the crime in 2019, the Juvenile Justice Board determined he was mentally mature enough to be tried as an adult.

Following a committee report stating he understood the crime but not its consequences, the special court convicted him under the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act. The crime was reported by the victim's grandmother.

(With inputs from agencies.)

