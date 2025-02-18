India and Qatar Join Forces Against Terrorism
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani condemned terrorism in all forms and pledged to combat it through bilateral and multilateral efforts. The leaders discussed enhancing cooperation in intelligence sharing, cybersecurity, and other areas, strengthening the relationship between India and Qatar.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani strongly condemned terrorism, committing to joint efforts to tackle this global issue. Their collaboration will utilize both bilateral and multilateral methods to combat terrorism effectively.
In a joint statement after their meeting, India and Qatar highlighted the necessity of dialogue and diplomacy to peacefully resolve international disputes. This two-day visit by the Qatari leader reinforced the enduring friendship and cooperation between the nations, with leaders optimistic about continued mutual development and regional stability.
The discussions also covered enhancing cooperation in intelligence sharing, law enforcement, cybersecurity, and combating other transnational crimes. Trade, investments, and technology were focal points in advancing people-to-people ties and strengthening the traditional bond between the countries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
