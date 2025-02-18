Cook Islands, China Pact Sparks Diplomatic Tensions with New Zealand

The Cook Islands has unveiled a contentious agreement with China, aimed at boosting cooperation on seabed mineral mining, which has sparked diplomatic tensions with New Zealand, its chief ally. The pact comes amid global geopolitical maneuvering, raising regional concerns over China's expanding influence in the Pacific.

This new agreement does not include security partnerships, unlike other deals China has signed with Pacific nations. Signed by Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown during his visit to Beijing, it offers vague details about the partnership, leaving concerns about funding and implications for regional alliances.

The strategic document vows increased Chinese investment in infrastructure and education in the Cook Islands, fostering a diversified international partnership landscape. Meanwhile, New Zealand remains cautious, with their foreign ministry seeking transparency and consultation in future arrangements to preserve their longstanding relationship with the Cook Islands.

