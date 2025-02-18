Drone Interception Sparks Security Concerns at Ram Temple

Authorities in Ayodhya intercepted a drone operating over the Ram temple route, raising significant security concerns. The incident occurred during a scheduled trial of an advanced anti-drone system, culminating in the drone's neutralization by police forces.

An FIR has been lodged, classifying the episode as a suspected conspiracy to induce havoc at the temple, potentially endangering a large number of devotees. While officials are withholding specific details pending investigation, insider information indicates the drone's operator is from Gurugram, Haryana.

Despite the immediate threat being resolved, law enforcement agencies have activated heightened security protocols, with the anti-drone system now actively monitoring and deterring unauthorized aerial devices across the region. The sophistication of these systems highlights ongoing efforts to safeguard critical public events and locations.

