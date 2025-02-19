Left Menu

Unraveling the Torres Scam: New Investments in Bulgaria Under Scrutiny

The Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai police is investigating Torres' investment scam linked to alleged fraudulent schemes in Bulgaria. The scam has conned 12,783 investors of Rs 130 crore. Six people are arrested, and efforts are underway to recover more fraudulently obtained funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-02-2025 08:32 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 08:32 IST
Unraveling the Torres Scam: New Investments in Bulgaria Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police is intensifying its investigation into the Torres investment scam. Officials have uncovered information suggesting that the wanted suspects have initiated similar fraudulent investment schemes in Bulgaria. Verification of these claims is currently underway, authorities confirmed.

To date, six individuals have been arrested in connection with the Torres scam, while nine others remain at large, including eight Ukrainians and one from Turkiye. More than 12,700 investors were defrauded, losing a total of Rs 130 crore to the scheme.

The EOW has managed to recover assets valued at Rs 35 crore, including cash, and is seeking court approval to auction off items seized from the accused, including vehicles and office equipment. Such measures could potentially return approximately Rs 40 crore to the scammed investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025