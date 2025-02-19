Vivek Joshi Steps Into Key Role as Election Commissioner

Vivek Joshi, a mechanical engineer from IIT-Roorkee and former chief secretary of Haryana, assumed the role of election commissioner on Wednesday.

At 58, Joshi is among the youngest to join the election panel, which sets a limit of a six-year term or until age 65, whichever comes first. His term is expected to end in 2031.

Joshi, a 1989 batch IAS officer, has a distinguished record, including significant roles in Haryana's administration and central government services. He may potentially oversee the 2029 Lok Sabha elections as Chief Election Commissioner.

(With inputs from agencies.)