Vivek Joshi Steps Into Key Role as Election Commissioner
Vivek Joshi, a seasoned bureaucrat and mechanical engineer, has been appointed as an election commissioner of India. Taking office at 58, Joshi brings a wealth of experience from his previous roles as Haryana's chief secretary and various central government positions, including Registrar General and Census Commissioner.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 15:04 IST
- India
Vivek Joshi, a mechanical engineer from IIT-Roorkee and former chief secretary of Haryana, assumed the role of election commissioner on Wednesday.
At 58, Joshi is among the youngest to join the election panel, which sets a limit of a six-year term or until age 65, whichever comes first. His term is expected to end in 2031.
Joshi, a 1989 batch IAS officer, has a distinguished record, including significant roles in Haryana's administration and central government services. He may potentially oversee the 2029 Lok Sabha elections as Chief Election Commissioner.
(With inputs from agencies.)
