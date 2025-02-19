Supreme Court Grants Bail in Chhattisgarh Crypto Scam

In a significant judicial development, the Supreme Court has granted bail to an individual implicated in a cryptocurrency scam in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. The bail comes with a condition of a Rs 35 lakh security deposit to be fulfilled within six months.

The case, which involves around 2,000 investors and alleges economic misconduct, is expected to be a protracted trial. This factor contributed to the court’s decision to grant bail, despite the seriousness of the allegations.

While acknowledging the unusual nature of imposing such a financial condition, the bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan noted the necessity due to the specifics of the case. They warned that failure to meet the deposit condition would result in automatic cancellation of the bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)