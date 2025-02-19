Left Menu

Notorious Poacher Captured in Assam's Sonitpur District

Assam Police arrested a notorious poacher, Rafik Ali, in Sonitpur district. Acting on a tip-off, police conducted joint operations in Nagaon and Sonitpur, apprehending Ali in Thelamara. Ali revealed he hid firearms, leading police to recover a rifle and ammunition from his paddy field.

In a significant breakthrough, Assam Police apprehended a wanted poacher in Sonitpur district on Tuesday, officials reported on Wednesday.

Following a credible tip-off, a coordinated police operation unfolded across Nagaon and Sonitpur districts, culminating in the arrest of Rafik Ali in the Thelamara area, under Muslim Chapori police station.

Initial interrogations revealed Ali's concealment of firearms, prompting thorough searches. These efforts led to the discovery of a 12-bore SBBL hammerless rifle, several rounds of live ammunition, and empty cartridges in Ali's field, according to authorities.

