BJP's Empowerment Initiatives for Women in Delhi: Launch of New Schemes

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prepares to form the government in Delhi, city bureaucrats have been instructed to roll out women-focused schemes highlighted in the party's election manifesto.

Key initiatives include monthly financial aid of Rs 2,500 for women and Rs 50,000 for daughters' marriages under newly proposed schemes like Mahila Samridhi Yojana and Mukhya Mantri Kanyadan Yojana.

The swearing-in of Delhi's chief minister is scheduled for this Thursday at Ramlila Maidan, following BJP's election win over Aam Aadmi Party.

(With inputs from agencies.)