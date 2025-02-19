Left Menu

BJP's Empowerment Initiatives for Women in Delhi: Launch of New Schemes

With BJP's impending victory in Delhi, the city government prepares to launch new women-centric schemes as promised in their manifesto. These include monthly financial aid for women, assistance for pregnant women, and support for daughters' marriages, reflecting a commitment to women's empowerment and well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 18:13 IST
BJP's Empowerment Initiatives for Women in Delhi: Launch of New Schemes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prepares to form the government in Delhi, city bureaucrats have been instructed to roll out women-focused schemes highlighted in the party's election manifesto.

Key initiatives include monthly financial aid of Rs 2,500 for women and Rs 50,000 for daughters' marriages under newly proposed schemes like Mahila Samridhi Yojana and Mukhya Mantri Kanyadan Yojana.

The swearing-in of Delhi's chief minister is scheduled for this Thursday at Ramlila Maidan, following BJP's election win over Aam Aadmi Party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025