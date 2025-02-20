Allahabad High Court Demands Action on Delayed Compensation for Acid Attack Victim
The Allahabad High Court has criticized the Meerut district magistrate for delays in compensating an acid attack victim. The court instructed the Uttar Pradesh government to prevent future delays and ordered immediate documentation for further compensation of Rs 1 lakh. The victim has faced hardships since the 2013 attack.
The Allahabad High Court expressed stern disapproval of the Meerut district magistrate's delay in paying compensation to an acid attack victim.
A bench directed the district magistrate to submit essential documents to the Women Safety Division and ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to prevent similar future delays. The case was filed by Rajneeta, who is seeking additional compensation of Rs 1 lakh from the PM National Relief Fund.
The court highlighted the urgent need for the victim to receive due compensation, given the severity of injuries sustained in a 2013 acid attack, which exceeded the initial aid provided.
