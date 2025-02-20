Rwanda-Backed Rebels Spark Regional Tensions in Eastern Congo
UN officials warned the Security Council that rebels in eastern Congo, supported by Rwanda, threaten regional peace. The M23 group has seized key cities and risks broader conflict. France calls for urgent steps to support Congo's sovereignty and end hostilities. A UN probe into atrocities is underway.
Top United Nations officials in Africa issued a stark warning to the UN Security Council on Wednesday regarding the ongoing offensive by Rwanda-backed rebels in eastern Congo, stating that it poses a threat to regional peace.
Bintou Keita, the UN special envoy for Congo, emphasized the necessity for the council to take urgent measures to prevent a wider regional conflict. In recent weeks, the M23 rebel group has seized major cities in eastern Congo, prompting concerns about a regional escalation.
France's UN envoy, Nicolas De Riviere, urged the adoption of a resolution to uphold Congo's territorial integrity and encourage a halt to the M23 offensive. The rebels, bolstered by Rwandan troops, have made substantial advances, raising fears of broad instability in central Africa.
(With inputs from agencies.)
