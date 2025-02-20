Rwanda-Backed Rebels Spark Regional Tensions in Eastern Congo

Top United Nations officials in Africa issued a stark warning to the UN Security Council on Wednesday regarding the ongoing offensive by Rwanda-backed rebels in eastern Congo, stating that it poses a threat to regional peace.

Bintou Keita, the UN special envoy for Congo, emphasized the necessity for the council to take urgent measures to prevent a wider regional conflict. In recent weeks, the M23 rebel group has seized major cities in eastern Congo, prompting concerns about a regional escalation.

France's UN envoy, Nicolas De Riviere, urged the adoption of a resolution to uphold Congo's territorial integrity and encourage a halt to the M23 offensive. The rebels, bolstered by Rwandan troops, have made substantial advances, raising fears of broad instability in central Africa.

