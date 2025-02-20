Left Menu

Trump's Policy Shifts: Economic Implications and Legal Tussles

A Republican lawmaker is moving to impeach a federal judge over rulings obstructing Donald Trump's agenda. Meanwhile, the Trump administration is economizing via Elon Musk's cost-cutting team, DOGE, and revising U.S. healthcare definitions. Economic implications of Trump's policies raise inflation concerns at the Federal Reserve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 05:25 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 05:25 IST
A Republican ally of Donald Trump aims to impeach a federal judge due to a ruling that obstructs President Trump's agenda, furthering tensions within U.S. governance. Congressman Derrick Van Orden filed a resolution targeting U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer, following Musk's and several conservative lawmakers' dissatisfaction.

In an attempt to streamline government operations, President Trump's administration has ordered a halt on media subscriptions, with Elon Musk leading these efforts. Dubbed DOGE, Musk's initiative is responsible for identifying unnecessary spending, reflecting a broader strategy to downsize federal expenditures.

The Trump administration's influence extends into public health as the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services revises definitions of gender in alignment with Trump's executive orders. Simultaneously, potential economic implications of Trump's policies, including inflation, are becoming a concern within the Federal Reserve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

