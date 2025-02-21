CIA Diversity Program Firings: A Legal Showdown

The U.S. Justice Department contended that a judge has no authority to halt the firing of 21 CIA officers engaged in diversity, equality, inclusion, and accessibility programs. This statement comes amidst escalating tensions over President Trump's directive to dismantle such programs across federal agencies.

According to a brief submitted to a Virginia federal court, Directors John Ratcliffe and Tulsi Gabbard wield the power to dismiss personnel in the national interest. This case stands as the first major legal clash following Trump's inauguration order, which strips DEIA initiatives from government operations.

Representing the 21 officers, attorney Kevin Carroll emphasized that the law only permits dismissal on national security grounds. However, the Justice Department maintains that firing decisions fall under Ratcliffe's discretion, backed by established Supreme Court rulings. A legal hearing is scheduled to address these disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)